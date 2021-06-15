Suspect Wanted in Fatal Kendall ATM Robbery Shootout Arrested: Police

Months after a botched armed robbery at a drive-thru ATM in Kendall ended in a fatal shootout, a suspect who had been wanted in connection with the incident has been arrested, police said.

Dangelo Davis, 18, was arrested Thursday in connection with the Feb. 13 incident that left 16-year-old Nimikae Clarke dead.

Davis was arrested in a separate case on grand theft and carrying a concealed firearm charges, and faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon in the Feb. 13 incident, records showed.

According to an arrest warrant, Davis, Clarke and a third armed suspect were trying to rob 24-year-old Christopher Luis as he used the BB&T Bank drive-thru at 8701 Southwest 137th Avenue.

Luis was also armed, and a shootout between him and the three suspects ensued, with Clarke and Luis hit by gunfire, the warrant said.

Clarke was killed at the scene but Davis and the other suspect fled, the warrant said.

In a strange twist, Luis was cleared of murder and manslaughter charges but charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after prosecutors said he left the drive-thru area but returned and shot at Clarke more than ten times as Clarke lay incapacitated on the ground.

Davis, of Miami, was booked into jail where he remained held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.