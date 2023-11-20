Suspect who fled traffic stop after hit-and-run in Surfside in custody: Police

A suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run in a stolen vehicle then fled from officers during a traffic stop in Surfside was taken into custody Monday, officials said.

The incident began when a Surfside Police officer was approached by a witness who'd just seen a hit-and-run on 88th Street at Collins Avenue.

The officer spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled on foot, officials said.

Police set up a perimeter and with the help of a K-9 and police from nearby agencies, the suspect was found and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police haven't identified the suspect or said what charges they'll face.