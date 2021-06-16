Suspect Wounded in Shootout With Police in Davie Neighborhood

A suspect was wounded in a shootout with police officers in a Davie neighborhood Wednesday night, officials said.

The shooting happened at around 6:22 p.m. in the Park City West neighborhood after officers responded to a domestic disturbance, Davie Police officials said.

Before officers arrived, the suspect had fired shots at an unoccupied vehicle near a residence, officials said.

When the two officers encountered the suspect in the neighborhood, they exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was eventually struck.

BREAKING: Davie Police are on the scene of a police-involved shooting near 10550 SR 84. More at 11. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/ELEuKSUX7f — Kim Wynne (@KimWynneNBC6) June 17, 2021

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was undergoing surgery, but police said he's expected to recover. His identity hasn't been released.

No officers were injured. The officers involved have placed on administrative leave.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.