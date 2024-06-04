Suspected car thief in custody after crashing Audi into Fort Lauderdale house: BSO

A suspected car thief who allegedly caused multiple hit-and-runs crashed into a Fort Lauderdale home and tried to flee on foot before he was taken into custody Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident began shortly after 9:15 a.m. when authorities received a report of a stolen Mercedes out of Boca Raton, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The Mercedes was spotted heading southbound on Interstate 95 before it exited at Griffin Road and headed back north on I-95, officials said.

The driver abandoned the Mercedes near I-95 and Broward Boulevard and was picked up by a grey Audi with three other occupants, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Audi traveled through Fort Lauderdale before the three occupants got out, and the driver of the stolen Mercedes continued to drive the Audi, officials said.

As the Audi continued, the driver caused at least three hit-and-runs that caused minor injuries before crashing into the home, officials said.

Joseph Metayer said he was outside cutting his mango tree at his home in the 1500 block of Northwest 12th Terrace when the crash happened.

"I seen the car come in very fast, lose control, hit my fence and you see where the piece dropped over and it stopped at the wall," Metayer said.

Metayer's wife said she was inside when she heard a "boom."

The Audi could be seen crashed up against the house with its airbags deployed.

Metayer said a man got out of the Audi and took off on foot, running through the backyard.

BSO officials said he was quickly taken into custody. His identity and the charges he faces weren't released.

No one was injured in the Audi crash, officials said.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.