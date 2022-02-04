Suspected Serial Killer to Be Charged in Murders of Homeless Men in Miami

A man who authorities believe was a serial killer who targeted Miami's homeless will be formally charged for multiple murders, prosecutors said.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to announce the filing of murder charges against 25-year-old Willy Maceo.

Maceo was arrested in December and has been held without bond.

Police arrested Maceo, a real estate agent, following two separate shootings of homeless men back on Dec. 21.

Miami-Dade Corrections

One of the men was shot in the head around 8 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue, police said. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

About two hours later, a second homeless man was shot and killed in the area of Miami Avenue and 21st Street. Video showed a black vehicle arriving at the scene and someone shoot the man as he was laying on the ground, police said.

Detectives quickly connected the two shootings, and the ballistics from both scenes matched.

Using the video, detectives were able to get a vehicle type and license plate, and searched until they found the vehicle and Maceo, who had a firearm that matched the caliber used in the shootings, police said.

As Maceo was being taken to the police station, an officer noticed that he resembled a person involved in an Oct. 16 stabbing in the area of Miami Avenue and 1st Street that left another homeless man dead, police said.