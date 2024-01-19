Suspected squatter killed in shootout with Miami-Dade Police identified

Officials confirmed the identity of the suspected squatter who was killed by Miami-Dade Police following a shootout that also injured two officers this week.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they have the body of Christopher Lynn Bailey, who died Wednesday at a home in southwest Miami-Dade.

The homeowner called police to report a person living at their property illegally on Southwest 162nd Avenue and near 216th Street.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by a man, who was armed with a shotgun, detectives said. The man shot at the officers, who fired back.

During the shootout, two officers were hit — a 35-year-old officer was struck in the arm and a second officer, 57, was struck in his arm and his face, officials said. The two were transported to the hospital, including a 40-year-old female officer who needed a medical evaluation.

Two of the officers were back home. The officer who was struck in the face is still hospitalized. Their identities were not released.

The neighborhood where the shooting happened is in a rural area of southwest Miami-Dade where there's a mix of farms and homes. The house appeared to be abandoned, with a pile of trash in the front.