police pursuit

Suspects Flee on Foot After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Lauderhill

Footage showed a white sedan speeding and weaving in and out of traffic as it was being pursued by a Florida Highway Patrol troopers on the Florida's Turnpike

By NBC 6

Authorities were searching for suspects who fled on foot after a high-speed police chase in South Florida Thursday.

The chase is believed to have started in Doral in Miami-Dade and made its way into Broward.

Footage showed a white sedan speeding and weaving in and out of traffic as it was being pursued by a Florida Highway Patrol troopers on the Florida's Turnpike.

The driver exited the Turnpike at Sunrise Boulevard and was seen traveling down the wrong side of the busy roadway.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At one point, the car slowed down and at least three suspects were seen fleeing on foot near an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

NBC 6
Suspects flee on foot after a high-speed chase in South Florida on Sept. 15, 2022.

Officers surrounded the complex and were seen searching with the help of K-9s.

Local

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Woman Accused of Selling Fake Disabled Parking Documents in Miami Beach

Miami 1 hour ago

Biden Nominates Miami Lawyer for U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Florida

It was unknown how the pursuit began.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

police pursuitSouth Florida
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us