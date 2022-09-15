Suspects Flee on Foot After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Lauderhill

Authorities were searching for suspects who fled on foot after a high-speed police chase in South Florida Thursday.

The chase is believed to have started in Doral in Miami-Dade and made its way into Broward.

Footage showed a white sedan speeding and weaving in and out of traffic as it was being pursued by a Florida Highway Patrol troopers on the Florida's Turnpike.

The driver exited the Turnpike at Sunrise Boulevard and was seen traveling down the wrong side of the busy roadway.

At one point, the car slowed down and at least three suspects were seen fleeing on foot near an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

Officers surrounded the complex and were seen searching with the help of K-9s.

It was unknown how the pursuit began.

