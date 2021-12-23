Suspects Puncture Tires of Multiple Cars at SW Miami-Dade Apartment Complex

More than a dozen people woke up Thursday morning to find their tires flattened, victims of a vandal who struck overnight in southwest Miami-Dade.

“It upsets me, because it is money you can spend on something else,” said one woman who had three tires flattened on her car.

One tire was punctured on her boyfriend’s car.

“That’s $200, $250 that we could have spent on presents and now we have got to buy brand new tires, it’s really aggravating,” she said.

The incident happened at an apartment complex near the Turnpike and Caribbean Boulevard in southwest Miami-Dade.

Video shows two men calmly walking up to one car and using a sharp object to poke the hole.

They walked down an entire line of vehicles, flattening tires.

One resident said 23 vehicles were vandalized in all. Some had multiple tires punctured.

One person had all four of their tires flattened.

One man used a bicycle pump to fill his tire so he could make it to the mechanic for a fix.

Many of the punctures were on the sidewall of the tire, which makes the act of vandalism even more expensive.

For safety reasons, sidewalls should not be plugged or patched. That’s why many people had to buy new tires.

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the complex and took statements from victims.

It is unclear if investigators have any leads on the vandals.