Suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla loses childhood home in foreclosure sale

Days before suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla is set to face a runoff for his District 1 seat, he lost his childhood home in a foreclosure sale Wednesday.

According to real estate news outlet The Real Deal, the five-bedroom house in the Shenandoah neighborhood sold for $300,100 at a county foreclosure auction.

Diaz de la Portilla was suspended by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his September arrest for allegedly accepting $245,000 in exchange for voting to approve the construction of a sports facility. On Tuesday, he's facing Miami businessman Miguel Angel Gabela in a runoff after neither got the required votes needed to win the District 1 seat on election day.

Wells Fargo acquired the commissioner's property after winning a final foreclosure judgment against Diaz de la Portilla and his ex-wife, Claudia Davant, The Real Deal reported.

Court records show the bank sued Diaz de la Portilla and Davant for allegedly not making mortgage payments since 2012. The commissioner's parents still reside in the home and purchased it for $54,000 and then sold it to their son for $92,000 in 2001.