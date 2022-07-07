SUV Nearly Drives Into Pool in Backyard of Dania Beach Home

Crews were at the scene of an early morning incident in Dania Beach where a SUV nearly drove into the pool located in the backyard of a home.

Chopper footage was over the scene at 2723 Griffin Road, where the SUV could be seen after it crashed through a fence just after 6 a.m.

The SUV stopped just before a pool located in the backyard.

No injuries were reported and police did not release additional details at this time.

