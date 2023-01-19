SW Florida Businesses Open Pop-Up Shopping Area After Being Impacted by Ian

Months after Hurricane Ian devastated areas in southwest Florida, the city of Sanibel is hoping a recently passed resolution will allow businesses impacted to get back on their feet.

Rachel Pierce, the owner of a local art gallery in the city, helped start the area called The Island Market and invited local business owners to set up shop while they rebuild.

The inspiration came after Pierce's own business was severely damaged by the Category 4 storm that made landfall September 28 on the southwest Florida coast.

“Inside, I don’t have electricity. I don’t have plumbing or anything like that, but outside I’ve got space,” Pierce told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV. “It’s something that we can do - it’s a step forward.”

Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith called the area "inspiring to see" after the city passed a resolution allowing local businesses to pop up outside and display merchandise.

“We’re in an unconventional world right now,” said Smith. “Unconventional thinking is what we need to be looking at for a while.”