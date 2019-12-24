Health

Swimming Advisory Issued for Broward County Beach

The swimming advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice, the health department said.

Health officials are urging Broward County residents and visitors to refrain from swimming at a local beach.

According to the Florida Department of Health, samples of water collected from the beach across from Birch State Park did not meet recommended state requirements. Birch State Park is located on East Sunrise Blvd. between the Intracoastal Waterway and A1A.

The department said that certain bacteria could lead to unhealthy beach water conditions and cause “swimming-related gastroenteritis.”

Gastroenteritis, or inflammation on the lining of the intestines, is usually spread through contaminated food or water. The condition can be caused by a virus, bacteria, or parasites, according to MedlinePlus, a division of the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The swimming advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice, the department said. Health officials will re-test the water on Dec. 27.

All other Broward County beaches were deemed satisfactory after testing.

