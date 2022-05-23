Tamarac Man Charged in Hit-and-Run Death of Pedestrian

A Fourth of July hit-and-run crash that killed one pedestrian and injured a second has resulted in the arrest of a 20-year-old Tamarac man ten months later.

Justin Avante Green, then 19, was at the wheel of a 2007 BMW heading north in the 5100 block of State Road 7 in North Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A man and woman were walking east across State Road 7 about 2:39 a.m. on a Sunday but they were not using a crosswalk. Both were struck and the man died, investigators said.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The BMW did not stop. It had front windshield damage. Detectives later seized the vehicle as part of the investigation.

Green was arrested Sunday on charges that included vehicular homicide, failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death and serious injury, and reckless driving, records show.

At Green’s first court appearance Monday, assistant state attorney Ruby Green (no relation) said he was driving carelessly.

“He was driving at a high rate of speed. He was switching from lane to lane,” she said. “He, in turn, made impact with two individuals.”

Defense attorney Sidney Fleischman said his client went straight home and Green's mother called 911.

“My client waited at the house,” Fleischman said. “We were cooperative.”

Broward Circuit Judge Phoebee Francois set bonds totaling $215,000.