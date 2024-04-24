Tamarac

Tamarac woman, 78, facing arson charge after allegedly setting her home on fire

Linda Carella was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 4 fire at her home on Northwest 46th Way, records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 78-year-old woman is facing an arson charge after she allegedly set her Tamarac home on fire.

Linda Carella was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 4 fire at her home on Northwest 46th Way, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to the home and found Carella unresponsive inside.

All the doors had been locked and the inside of the house was on fire, with one portion completely engulfed in flames, the report said.

Investigators discovered five separate locations inside the home where fires appeared to have been intentionally set, and also found gas cans and lighter fluid, the report said.

Authorities later found out Carella had been served an eviction notice the day before the fire.

Carella was boked into jail, where she was being held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

