Teen dies after being swept away by ocean current near Gulfstream Park in Boynton Beach

The teen was swimming with his family early Sunday morning when he was swept away by a strong current, detectives stated.

A teenager died on Sunday while swimming in the ocean near Gulfstream Park in Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was swimming with his family early Sunday morning when he was swept away by a strong current, detectives stated.

Another child was rescued from the water, before the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue captain and firefighter entered into the water to assist a Gulf Stream Police Department officer who was attempting to rescue the teen's mother, according to a city of Boynton Beach spokesperson.

The mother was rescued but a the fire captain was injured and later hospitalized. He is expected to survive.

The teen was later found unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene around midday.

Detectives from the PBCSO's Violent Crimes Division are taking over the investigation.

