Teen Faces Judge After Gun Scare at Miami Killian High

A teen who was involved in a gun scare at Miami Killian High School Friday faced a judge on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was given house detention and will have to wear an ankle monitor.

The teen who went before the judge and another 15-year-old student got into a fight in a bathroom at Miami Killian High during the alleged sale of a weapon, according to police.

The school was placed on lockdown after reports of a sighting of a weapon, which police say the younger teen claimed to have brought to the school.

Authorities did not locate a weapon after searching both teens and they were both taken to the juvenile assessment center.

Two parents were also arrested Friday for getting into a fight outside the school during the controlled dismissal.