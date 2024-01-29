Teen injured, man detained after shooting in Deerfield Beach

A teen was left with serious injuries after a shooting Monday in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded after 7:30 p.m. to a disturbance near the 4000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue, where they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

A man was detained at the scene, BSO said.

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Further information was not available.