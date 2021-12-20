Caught on Camera

Teen Who Stole Bike From Lauderdale Lakes Walmart at Gunpoint Arrested: BSO

Jarred Frico, 18, was arrested Saturday on a robbery with a firearm charge after tips from the public and Broward Crime Stoppers helped identify him, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday

By NBC 6

Broward Sheriff's Office

A teen who pointed a gun at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart worker while stealing a bicycle has been arrested, authorities said.

Jarred Frico, 18, was arrested Saturday on a robbery with a firearm charge after tips from the public and Broward Crime Stoppers helped identify him, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

BSO detectives had released surveillance footage on Friday of the Nov. 16 robbery at the Walmart at 3001 N. State Road 7.

The footage showed Frico exiting the store with the Hyperspeed Explorer bicycle worth about $372. When an employee asked him to show a receipt, Frico kept walking as the employee tried to stop him, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Jarred Frico

That's when Frico reached into his waistband, pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the employee's face, telling her to "get back," authorities said. He was able to flee with the bike.

Frico was booked into jail where he was being held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

