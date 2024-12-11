Teenager shot in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

A teenager was shot Tuesday night in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

The shots were fired before 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Northwest 36th Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews found a teenage boy who had been shot. They did not confirm his age.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and his injury was described as not life-threatening.

BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to investigate.

It was not immediately clear if authorities had a lead on a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.