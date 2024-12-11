Lauderdale Lakes

Teenager shot in Lauderdale Lakes: BSO

The shots were fired before 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Northwest 36th Street

By Briana Trujillo

A teenager was shot Tuesday night in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

The shots were fired before 9 p.m. in the 5000 block of Northwest 36th Street, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews found a teenage boy who had been shot. They did not confirm his age.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and his injury was described as not life-threatening.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to investigate.

It was not immediately clear if authorities had a lead on a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Lauderdale LakesGun violence
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us