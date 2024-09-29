Florida

Tesla catches fire inside Florida garage flooded from Hurricane Helene

It's unclear if anyone was hurt or home at the time of this incident.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shocking video shows the moment a Tesla caught fire inside a Pinellas County garage that became flooded from Hurricane Helene.

Pinellas County Government posted the surveillance video to Facebook on Saturday to warn electric vehicle owners of the risk.

In the video, an explosion is heard before flames become visible.

As residents return to their homes, the Pinellas County Government is urging owners to not charge, drive or store EV's in their home or garage and to move EV's or E-bikes away form any other combustible material.

They're also asking owners to get the vehicle towed to a dealership for inspection.

This article tagged under:

FloridaHurricane season
