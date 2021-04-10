Tesla Slams Into Parked Cars, Miramar Home in Early Morning Accident: Police

Police in Miramar are investigating an early morning crash Saturday, where the driver of a Tesla slammed into multiple parked cars and a house.
Officers say a call came in around 4 a.m. of a vehicle accident near the 6500 block of Miramar Parkway.
The driver sustained injuries and a call went out to Traffic Homicide Investigation which responds to serious injury and or death, as well as accident investigations. The driver was then transported to a local hospital.
Police have not provided any additional information on the driver's identity or the cause for the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.