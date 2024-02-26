The 25th Annual Carnaval on the Mile returns and NBC6 and Telemundo 51 will be there!

This weekend, Carnaval on the Mile, one of the Kiwanis of Little Havana's many Carnaval Miami celebrations, returns to Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Now celebrating 25 years, this family event offers live music, local art, great food and fun kids activities in the heart of Coral Gables. Carnaval on the Mile is a great way to spend a day with family and friends.

Once again, NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are sponsors. We invite you to stop by our booth located on Ponce de leon Voulevard and Miracle Mile, to meet our team, get some merch, play some games and dance to live music on our stage. Enjoy live performances from Tony Succar, Los Hacheros, Dr. Ed Calle and the Venezuelan All-Stars, Ela Taubert, Vale and more.

Located in the artist villages east and west of Ponce de Leon will be more than 50 artist booths including this year's poster artist Danny Doya. Take a stroll to take in the art and maybe even purchase something. Families can enjoy kids activities in the Children's Nook and there are plenty of food and beverage booths to satisfy both adults and kids.

Entrance to the event and live performances are free. Event opens at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday. For more information including a list of performers on each of the stages click here. We hope to see you there.