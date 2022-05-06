The Annual Jamaican Hi-5K Run Returns to Miramar Regional Park

Jamaican Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair is inviting the entire community to get active by joining in on the annual Jamaican Hi-5K Walk/Run.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 7 at Miramar Regional Park.

NBC 6 spoke to Mair about the importance of diversity, and how the Hi-5K Walk/Run is designed to raise funds for the Adopt-a-Clinic initiative by the Ministry of Health in Jamaica.

Proceeds from the Hi-5 Run/Walk will go directly to benefit 5 medical clinics across the island.

To register or learn more click here.