There's still time to visit these free museums and fairs during Miami Art Week

It’s the best time of the year for artists, collectors and aficionados.

Miami Art Week events have been underway since Monday, and there’s so much to see before it culminates in the famed Art Basel show on Miami Beach on Dec. 7 and 8.

There are plenty of art fairs to visit and be wowed, not to mention the local museums showcasing powerful pieces all year round.

Here are some you won’t want to miss. And the best part–they’re free.

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Get your art on at ICA Miami everyday at noon for a free tour of special exhibitions. Reserve free timed tickets here, and RSVP to upcoming public programs and special events here.

INK Miami Art Fair

This art fair is in its 18th year, and is “unique among the satellite fairs during Miami Art Week as the premier fair for works on paper.”

You can see it at the Dorchester Hotel, and get tickets here.

You’re also still in time to get tickets to Pulp Part on Dec. 5.

Fridge Art Fair Miami

Get free tickets here to four free installations that all make up the Fridge Art Fair: MINI-FRIDGE, RAINBOW FRIDGE, VINTAGE FRIDGE and WALK-IN FRIDGE.

The last of these is “an immersive art experience celebrating the legacy of Freddie Mercury and the resilient symbolism of the flamingo” at the One50 Hotel Miami Beach, but all together, "these spaces embody the fair’s innovative approach to celebrating artistic expression and inclusivity."

AfriKin Art Fair

This art fair, themed "Threads of Life in Fragments of Time," bills itself as the "signature international contemporary African art fair is a profound journey through the Black world, the interconnectedness of human existence, the cosmos, and the transcendent powers of the arts."

Its the fair's 10th anniversary, and you can see the special installation at Maison AfriKin, located within the Scott Galvin Community Center in North Miami. Get free tickets here.

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami*

Though the museum already held its Art Week reception on Tuesday, there are always 8 to 10 installations on display for you to ponder over, and extended hours during Art Week.

MOCA also offers a variety of programs, like MOCA by Moonlight on Wednesday evenings, lectures, artist forums and hands-on art classes.

However, general admission is $10, except for MOCA members, children under 12 years old, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, caregivers accompanying visitors with a disability, Bank of America cardholders (only for the first weekend of the month through the Museums on Us program) and Bal Harbour Art Access card holders.

Get tickets here.

Rubell Museum*

This museum made its grand debut during Art Basel 2019. It boasts " 36 galleries, a restaurant, a flexible performance space, a bookstore, and a courtyard garden filled with plants native to South Florida."

has special hours during Miami Art Week, and though general admission is $15, it is free for active military, veterans, children under 6 years old, people with disabilities. EBT and SNAP cardholders can also get four free tickets.

Get tickets here.