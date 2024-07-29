Need school supplies? These stores are offering extra savings during back-to-school season

With the start of the school year approaching, many stores are taking the opportunity to offer sales to make your back-to-school shopping a lot easier.
Florida is also offering a back-to-school sales tax holiday through Aug. 11. Certain items will be tax-exempt during that time.
Here is a short list of shopping sales you could expect:
Walmart
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
- Offering up to 50% off school supplies
- $9.95 same-day delivery over $35
- Free 90-day returns
- Use this link to have your school supply list curated by Walmart just for you!
Target
- Offering up to 80% off school supplies.
- 20 for $20: a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 in total.
- Use this link to have Target create your perfect school supply list
Office Depot
- Will have weekly sales that could include up to 80% off items
- Free delivery of qualifying orders over $35
- Free pick-up in-store
- Use this link that helps locate your school's supply list.
Staples
- Must-have items as low as 35 cents
- Use this link to build your backpack with budget-friendly items.
- Notebooks for as low as 35 cents
- Binders for as low as $2.99
- Colored pencils for as low as 99 cents and more.
Walgreens
- Earn $5 rewards on $20+ select back-to-school items
- BOGO 50% off select art supplies
- Pick-up in-store is available in 30 minutes
- Free delivery is available within an hour
JCPenney
- Offering items for $10 or less, $20 or less, or $30 or less.
- Fast and free same-day pickup
Best Buy
- Enjoy seals on items including, laptops, monitors, speakers and accessories
- Use this link to explore deals unique to every item.
- Ready in one-hour curbside pickup.
- Free next-day shipping.