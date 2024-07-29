Need school supplies? These stores are offering extra savings during back-to-school season

With the start of the school year approaching, many stores are taking the opportunity to offer sales to make your back-to-school shopping a lot easier.

Florida is also offering a back-to-school sales tax holiday through Aug. 11. Certain items will be tax-exempt during that time.

Here is a short list of shopping sales you could expect:

Walmart

Offering up to 50% off school supplies

‎$9.95 same-day delivery over $35

‎Free 90-day returns

Use this link to have your school supply list curated by Walmart just for you!

Target

Offering up to 80% off school supplies.

20 for $20: a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 in total.

Use this link to have Target create your perfect school supply list

Office Depot

Will have weekly sales that could include up to 80% off items

Free delivery of qualifying orders over $35

Free pick-up in-store

Use this link that helps locate your school's supply list.

Staples

Must-have items as low as 35 cents

Use this link to build your backpack with budget-friendly items.

Notebooks for as low as 35 cents

Binders for as low as $2.99

Colored pencils for as low as 99 cents and more.

Walgreens

Earn $5 rewards on $20+ select back-to-school items

BOGO 50% off select art supplies

Pick-up in-store is available in 30 minutes

Free delivery is available within an hour

JCPenney

Offering items for $10 or less, $20 or less, or $30 or less.

Fast and free same-day pickup

Best Buy