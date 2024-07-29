Back to School

Need school supplies? These stores are offering extra savings during back-to-school season

Here's a list of a few stores that will provide deals during back-to-school season.

By Lara Priven

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the start of the school year approaching, many stores are taking the opportunity to offer sales to make your back-to-school shopping a lot easier.

Florida is also offering a back-to-school sales tax holiday through Aug. 11. Certain items will be tax-exempt during that time.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Here is a short list of shopping sales you could expect:

Walmart

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
  • Offering up to 50% off school supplies
  • ‎$9.95 same-day delivery over $35 
  • ‎Free 90-day returns
  • Use this link to have your school supply list curated by Walmart just for you!

Target

  • Offering up to 80% off school supplies.
  • 20 for $20: a list of 20 must-have school supplies that add up to less than $20 in total.
  • Use this link to have Target create your perfect school supply list

Office Depot

  • Will have weekly sales that could include up to 80% off items
  • Free delivery of qualifying orders over $35
  • Free pick-up in-store
  • Use this link that helps locate your school's supply list.

Staples

  • Must-have items as low as 35 cents
  • Use this link to build your backpack with budget-friendly items.
  • Notebooks for as low as 35 cents
  • Binders for as low as $2.99
  • Colored pencils for as low as 99 cents and more.

Walgreens

  • Earn $5 rewards on $20+ select back-to-school items
  • BOGO 50% off select art supplies
  • Pick-up in-store is available in 30 minutes
  • Free delivery is available within an hour

JCPenney

  • Offering items for $10 or less, $20 or less, or $30 or less.
  • Fast and free same-day pickup

Best Buy

  • Enjoy seals on items including, laptops, monitors, speakers and accessories
  • Use this link to explore deals unique to every item.
  • Ready in one-hour curbside pickup.
  • Free next-day shipping.

This article tagged under:

Back to School
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us