Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday: A list of what items will be tax-free

With back to school season right around the corner, Florida is preparing with a week full of opportunities to shop tax free.

The back-to-school sales tax holiday will take place from July 29th until August 11th.

Now is your chance to prepare! Here a list of things that will be tax exempt throughout the week:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item.

All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates

Backpacks

Diaper bags

Fanny packs

Handbags

Purchases of personal computers or equipment for non-commercial usage at home that are priced at $1,500 or less.

Calculators

Desktops

Electronic book readers

Handhelds

Laptops

Tablets

Tower computers

Keyboards

Mice

Monitors

Routers

School supplies that have a sales price of $50 or less

Binders

Compasses

Composition books

Computer disks

Construction paper

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Notebook filler paper

Pencils

Pens

Poster board

Poster paper

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staple

What if my desired item is on the exempt list but is over the price limit?

According to the Florida Department of Revenue, "If you purchase an item that would otherwise qualify for the sales tax exemption but costs more than the limits listed above, the item is not exempt, and you must pay sales tax on the entire price of the item."