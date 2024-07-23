Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday: A list of what items will be tax-free

With back to school season right around the corner, Florida is preparing with a week full of opportunities to shop tax free.
The back-to-school sales tax holiday will take place from July 29th until August 11th.
Now is your chance to prepare! Here a list of things that will be tax exempt throughout the week:
Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item.
- All footwear, excluding skis, swim fins, roller blades, and skates
- Backpacks
- Diaper bags
- Fanny packs
- Handbags
Purchases of personal computers or equipment for non-commercial usage at home that are priced at $1,500 or less.
- Calculators
- Desktops
- Electronic book readers
- Handhelds
- Laptops
- Tablets
- Tower computers
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Monitors
- Routers
School supplies that have a sales price of $50 or less
- Binders
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Computer disks
- Construction paper
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Notebook filler paper
- Pencils
- Pens
- Poster board
- Poster paper
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Staplers and staple
What if my desired item is on the exempt list but is over the price limit?
According to the Florida Department of Revenue, "If you purchase an item that would otherwise qualify for the sales tax exemption but costs more than the limits listed above, the item is not exempt, and you must pay sales tax on the entire price of the item."