Three in Custody After False Reports of Active Shooter at Dadeland Mall; Investigation Ongoing

A scare at a South Florida mall Saturday night sent people into a panic. Miami-Dade Police say they’re investigating a theft at Dadeland Mall. However, reports of a shooter sent people running and hiding.

Video from social media shows people running, yelling and hiding inside stores until they knew they were safe.

Police say they took three people in custody. Video from “Only In Dade” shows officers take out three people in handcuffs.

The commotion caused Adriana Correa to panic. She was waiting for her sister at Cheesecake Factory when she saw people running.

"I saw everyone running out, so I just went inside the restaurant,” Correa said. "I freaked out I really did. I left my phone in my purse everything and went inside and do what everyone does which was duck a table or something."

Cell phone video shows police with their guns walking through the mall. Many like Correa are glad it wasn’t worse.

"Just from the side I could see you like things that were left around like strollers so something happening there,” Correa said.

Stores closed early as a result of what happened. Mall employees tell NBC 6 everything happened in the food court.

Miami-Dade Police is reminding people if you see something, say something.