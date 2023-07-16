Three injured, one dead in Lauderhill shooting: Police

Four people were shot in Lauderhill on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the area of the 3100 block of Northwest 2nd Street.

Police say that the victims were standing in the front yard of a nearby home when a black Dodge Charger arrived.

The shooter began firing from inside of the car and proceeded to flee fled eastbound on NW 2 Street towards NW 31 Avenue, police said.

Two of the victims were sent to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Lauderhill Police Department.

A third victim was grazed in the lower back and treated on the scene. A fourth victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

A police investigation is underway.