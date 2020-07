Three people have been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Opa Locka Saturday evening, authorities say.

Opa Locka Police say a White Sedan drove by 2971 Northwest 132nd Terrace and shot a woman and two men before fleeing.

The victims have been transported to a local hospital. One of the victims is in serious condition, the other two are stable.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC 6 online and on air for updates.