Three Potential Systems Not Forecast to Impact South Florida: NHC

Three potential tropical systems that could be named in the coming days are not forecast to impact South Florida at this time.

The National Hurricane Center reports the closest area to the United States sits hundreds of miles northeast of the central Bahamas and is producing a large area of unorganized showers and storms. A 70 percent chance of development is forecast over the next 48 hours as it moves to the north and away from land.

Off the coast of Africa, a low-pressure system is producing showers and thunderstorms and appears to be more organized. A 90 percent chance of development is forecast over the next five days as it moves west across the Atlantic Ocean.

A second area just inland over Africa will move off the coast and is expected to emerge by the end of the week and could develop as it moves to the west-northwest and later the to the north in the Atlantic. A 20 percent chance of formation is forecast by the NHC.

None of the potential systems are expected to impact South Florida or the United States at this time, but forecasters are monitoring them for any potential changes.

If any of the potential systems are named, they will be named Odette, Peter and Rose while becoming the 15th, 16th and 17th named systems of the season.

The 2021 hurricane season has been an active one so far, with the 14 named storms already equaling the average for an entire year. The six named hurricanes are below the average of seven while the three major hurricanes are on average for an entire season.