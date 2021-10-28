Palm Beach County

Toddlers Drown in Belle Glade Pool After Wandering From Home

Palm Beach Sheriff's Office reported the kids - ages 3 and 2 - wandered from a home their grandmother normally cleans

By NBC 6

WPTV-TV

Two toddlers drowned in the pool of a Belle Glade home Wednesday after wandering from a nearby home their grandmother was cleaning.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the incident took place just after 1 p.m., with the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office reporting the kids - ages 3 and 2 - wandered from the home their grandmother normally cleans.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Detectives told the station the boys were playing in the screened patio in the backyard when the grandmother said they were no longer there and searched for them. After 30 minutes, she notified police.

"They came from down there, one street over, and I guess they wanted the pool," Leonard Williams, who claimed to be the toddlers' great uncle, told the station. "I got a call, 'The two boys, we don't know where they are at,' and the police started looking. They had the helicopter."

Local

amazon fire tv Oct 27

Watch Unique NBC 6 Original Content on New FireTV App

Polk County 18 mins ago

Over 100 Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Investigation

The toddlers were spotted in a nearby pool and first responders began performing CPR. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation continues into the case. No word on potential charges has been released.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountydrowningBelle Glade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us