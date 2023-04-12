Toy Gun Leads to Lockdowns at Boyd Anderson, 3 Other Broward Schools

A toy gun led to lockdowns at Boyd Anderson High School and three other Broward schools Wednesday morning, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to Boyd Anderson on Northwest 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes around 7:45 a.m. after receiving a report of an armed person on campus.

Deputies established a perimeter, as Boyd Anderson and three other schools in the area were placed on lockdown.

Officials said a student saw another student carrying what appeared to be a gun, but deputies found the subject and determined it had been a toy gun.

The lockdowns were lifted but an investigation was ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

