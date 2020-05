Officials from West Palm Beach confirmed that a burning tractor trailer has caused all northbound lanes on Interstate-95 to shut down at Sample Road.

Please use caution https://t.co/Glad7zTkIf — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) May 7, 2020

On twitter, Florida Highway Patrol warned drivers in the area to use caution.

Footage showed plenty of smoke and all cars blocked in their lanes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.