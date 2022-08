A tractor-trailer rollover had a stretch of the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade closed Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Northwest 106th Street.

Traffic was reportedly backed up as far was Northwest 74th Street.

No other information was immediately known.

