Disney World

Much Anticipated Star Wars-Based Ride Debuts at Disney World

"Rise of the Resistance" includes a simulator that recreates a crash landing, and trackless ride vehicles that move passengers in all directions

"Rise of the Resistance," the highly anticipated Star Wars-based ride at Walt Disney World is debuting Thursday, three months after a land opened at the theme park resort based on the galaxy far, far away.

The ride's story-line follows a band of rebels fighting the First Order and its leader Kylo Ren on the remote planet Batuu. The rebels are trying to reunite with General Leia Organa, but they are chased by storm troopers.

Florida Aug 27

Star Wars Hotel at Disney World Like a Cruise Into Space

Florida Dec 4, 2015

Star Wars Attractions Opening at Disney World

“Rise of the Resistance" includes a simulator that recreates a crash landing, and trackless ride vehicles that move passengers in all directions.

Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies filmed scenes for the ride. The actors include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Issac. Many of the ride scenes were filmed during production of the films, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

An almost identical Star Wars-based land opened earlier this year at Disneyland in California, and the “Rise of the Resistance” ride opens there next month.

This article tagged under:

Disney WorldStar Wars
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us