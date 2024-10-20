Trooper stops impaired wrong-way driver on Tampa highway

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper's dash camera caught the intense moments when he intercepted an impaired wrong-way driver on a Tampa highway.

The incident happened early Sunday on SB I-275, when the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the woman, later identified as Margot McDaniels of Tampa.

Video shows her crashing into a concrete barrier wall following a successful PIT maneuver, but then trying to get away before the trooper stopped her from leaving again.

She was found in possession of oxycodone, according to FHP.

McDaniels is facing a list of charges including DUI, hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance as well as fleeing and eluding.