Trooper stops impaired wrong-way driver on Tampa highway

She was found in possession of oxycodone, according to FHP.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper's dash camera caught the intense moments when he intercepted an impaired wrong-way driver on a Tampa highway.

The incident happened early Sunday on SB I-275, when the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the woman, later identified as Margot McDaniels of Tampa.

Video shows her crashing into a concrete barrier wall following a successful PIT maneuver, but then trying to get away before the trooper stopped her from leaving again.

McDaniels is facing a list of charges including DUI, hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance as well as fleeing and eluding.

