4 teens arrested after large fight breaks out in Bayside Marketplace on New Years Day

Miami Police have arrested four teens after a large crowd of unruly juveniles were fighting at Bayside Marketplace on New Years Day, officials said.

On Monday, shortly before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to 401 Biscayne Boulevard, according to Miami Police.

According to an arrest report, officers responded in reference to a large group of teens causing a riot inside the mall at Bayside Marketplace, allegedly lighting loud fireworks, causing panic with patrons in the mall while disrupting and damaging businesses.

Multiple officers escorted the teens out of the mall and Biscayne Boulevard was shut down between 2nd and 4th streets as officers attempted to clear the area.

Biscayne Boulevard has since been reopened.

UPDATE. Biscayne Boulevard was reopened and traffic is flowing normally. MV https://t.co/rx5nnWgzsy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 2, 2024

Police then observed 10 to 15 juveniles actively assaulting a man in the area of SE 3rd Avenue and SE 2nd Street, the arrest report said. After police made an announcement through a marked police vehicle to stop fighting and disperse, several teens fled the scene.

According to the arrest report, police were able to catch and detain four males -- two 15-year-old boys, one 14-year-old and one 16-year-old -- who were positively identified by the alleged victim.

According to the victim, he was traveling west on SE 2nd Street when he observed the large group of teens, the arrest report said.

He then saw one of the teens throw an object, which he believed to be a bottle, at his car which struck the passenger side. The man then stopped his vehicle to look for damage and asked who threw the bottle. When one of the teens came forward and said he threw it, an argument ensued and the man got jumped by multiple males, the arrest report said.

The report said the teens also entered his vehicle and stole the man's blue iPhone 13 Pro Max from his center console.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence at Bayside Marketplace as a group of people ran from the area.

According to Miami Police, two of the teens arrested are facing charges of burglary unoccupied conveyance, grand theft, battery, and resisting an officer without violence and two other teens were also arrested for resisting an officer without violence.

At this time, no injuries were reported.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.