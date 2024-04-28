These are the countries where refugees in Florida are coming from

Despite ongoing controversy over whether the United States should accept certain refugees, the nation has long been considered one of the leading countries for those seeking a safer life.

Over the last 50 years, the U.S. has resettled more than 3 million people escaping war, persecution and fleeing any violence in their homeland, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In the last decade, the Immigration Research Initiative reports that Florida has had over 17,100 refugee arrivals, but people already living in the Sunshine State might not know where the bulk of these new residents are arriving from.

According to the latest Stacker statistics referencing data from the Refugee Processing Center, most of Florida's refugees in March 2024 arrived from Venezuela and Syria.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Venezuelan refugees had a significant lead over others, with 112 arriving to the Sunshine State over the month of March, while there were 68 Syrians and 28 Guatemalans.

Florida refugee data in March 2024

1. Venezuela: 112

2. Syria: 68

3. Guatemala: 28

4. Afghanistan: 19

5. Nicaragua: 10

6. Congo: 9

6. El Salvador: 9

8. Congo: 8

9. Cuba: 7

9. Haiti: 7

9. Honduras: 7

9. Sudan: 7

13. Yemen: 6

14. Pakistan: 5

14. Ukraine: 5

16. Central African Republic: 4

17. Belarus: 2

18. Cambodia: 1

18. Myanmar: 1

There was even more of a jump in February, with 233 Venezuelans fleeing their country and 55 Syrians.

These two nations were also in the top five countries whose citizens were fleeing to the United States.

United States refugee data in March 2024

1. Congo: 2,089

2. Afghanistan: 1,031

3. Myanmar: 765

4. Syria: 594

5. Venezuela: 563