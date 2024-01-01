Miami Police respond to large fight among juveniles in Bayside Marketplace

Police responded Monday to a large crowd of unruly juveniles fighting at Bayside Marketplace.

Officers responded before 8:30 p.m. to 401 Biscayne Boulevard, according to Miami Police.

Authorities said the juveniles were possibly armed with sticks and refused to leave the area.

Some businesses closed temporarily, and Biscayne Boulevard was shut down between 2nd and 4th streets as officers attempted to clear the area.

No injuries were reported.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a large crowd of unruly juveniles, we have temporarily closed some lanes on Biscayne Boulevard between 2 and 4 Streets. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/l7iDDGXEVw — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 2, 2024

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.