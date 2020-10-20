Tropical Storm Epsilon Churns in Central Atlantic, Forecast to Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthened in the central Atlantic, the latest in what has been a very active hurricane season.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, up slightly from when it formed earlier Monday. Additional strengthening was expected and Epsilon was forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was centered about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda on Tuesday morning and was stationary. A slow northward motion is expected during the night, forecasters said, adding the storm was then expected to take a more northwestward by Thursday.

This year's hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.