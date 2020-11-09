Tropical Storm Eta Through the Lens of NBC 6 Viewers

South Florida residents woke up Monday morning to flooded streets, overflowed waterways, down trees and more in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta.

High flood waters are seen in a West Davie neighborhood.
Flooding is seen on the 7500 block of McKinley street in Hollywood as Eta moved through the area.
A Hollywood neighborhood between Taft and Sheridan Street is experiencing flooding Monday morning after Eta.
Three men are seen assessing possible damage after a palm tree fell in the middle of a roadway in Coral Springs.
A Weston neighborhood was left flooded after Tropical Storm Eta dropped inches of rain in the area.
A bird’s eye view from Sunny Isles Beach during Tropical Storm Eta.
A sidewalk is seen underway in the area of Federal Highway and SE 6th Street.

