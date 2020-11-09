Tropical Storm Eta Through the Lens of NBC 6 Viewers Published 38 mins ago • Updated 36 mins ago South Florida residents woke up Monday morning to flooded streets, overflowed waterways, down trees and more in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta. 7 photos 1/7 High flood waters are seen in a West Davie neighborhood. 2/7 Lee C. Flooding is seen on the 7500 block of McKinley street in Hollywood as Eta moved through the area. 3/7 Donna Campbell A Hollywood neighborhood between Taft and Sheridan Street is experiencing flooding Monday morning after Eta. 4/7 Linda Alexander Three men are seen assessing possible damage after a palm tree fell in the middle of a roadway in Coral Springs. 5/7 Scott Gombar A Weston neighborhood was left flooded after Tropical Storm Eta dropped inches of rain in the area. 6/7 K. Gomez A bird’s eye view from Sunny Isles Beach during Tropical Storm Eta. 7/7 Lorraine ONeil A sidewalk is seen underway in the area of Federal Highway and SE 6th Street. This article tagged under: Tropical Storm Eta 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Joe Biden Wins White House Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles 2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show PHOTOS: Napa, Sonoma County Residents Wake Up to Fires