Tropical Storm Fiona Expected to Intensify Ahead of Push Away From United States

Fiona, which formed Wednesday, was expected to reach the Leeward Islands by Friday or Saturday, before moving west over both Puerto Rico and Hispaniola

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Fiona as it makes its way west toward the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

Fiona's maximum sustained winds are 50 miles per hour as it moved west at 15 mph and sits hundreds of miles east of the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Marteen, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Fiona, which formed Wednesday, was expected to reach the Leeward Islands by Friday or Saturday, before moving west over both Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Forecasts have winds pushing some of the thunderstorms away from the system and eventually pushing it away from the United States after it intensifies to near hurricane strength.

Between three and eight inches of rain are expected for parts of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola. Flash flooding is possible for parts of the area.

The last named system, Earl, became a Category 2 hurricane before dying out over the northern Atlantic last weekend.

Earl and the system before it, Hurricane Danielle, formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season - far below the active seasons of the past several years.

