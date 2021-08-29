Tropical Storm Julian Forms in the Atlantic, Expected to Downgrade Monday

Tropical Storm Julian has officially formed over the central Atlantic Ocean.

Julian was moving toward the northeast at about 17 mph Sunday, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

As of 11 a.m., it is 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race Newfoundland.

Although Julian is expected to strengthen through Sunday, the National Hurricane Center expects the system to downgrade to a post-tropical storm by Monday evening.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Julian's development comes as Hurricane Ida prepares to strike Louisiana as a dangerous Category 4 storm with top wind speeds at 150 mph.