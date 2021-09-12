National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf of Mexico

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Nicholas in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021
NOAA via AP

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and the National Hurricane Center has issued tropical storm warnings and watches for the coasts of Northeastern Mexico and Texas.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is about 130 miles (205 km) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico about 405 miles (650 km) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The storm has a maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 mph and is traveling west-northwest at 13 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of Texas from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas.

The Government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning from Barra el Mezquital northward to the U.S./Mexico border.

A storm surge watch is in effect for the coast of Texas from the mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island.

