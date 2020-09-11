Tropical Wave Bringing Wet Weather to South Florida Starting Friday

South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of Friday and into the weekend thanks to a tropical wave that will be moving over the area in the next few days.

The combination of deep moisture and that tropical wave, which is just to our east as of Friday morning, will keep a 60-70% chance of showers and storms in the forecast through Monday.

The wave in question will slide through South Florida this weekend and push into the Gulf of Mexico next week. The system has a medium chance of development, but if it does it will develop well west of us. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

Rain chances will dip a bit next week, but 40-50% of us could still see showers and storms each day. Highs will range from the upper 80s to about 90.