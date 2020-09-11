first alert weather

Tropical Wave Bringing Wet Weather to South Florida Starting Friday

The combination of deep moisture and that tropical wave, which is just to our east as of Friday morning, will keep a 60-70% chance of showers and storms in the forecast

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida will be dodging raindrops for much of Friday and into the weekend thanks to a tropical wave that will be moving over the area in the next few days.

The combination of deep moisture and that tropical wave, which is just to our east as of Friday morning, will keep a 60-70% chance of showers and storms in the forecast through Monday.

Local

News You Should Know 58 mins ago

6 Things to Know – 9/11 Remembered in South Florida, Local Man Shares Story After Prison Release

Florida 2 hours ago

Florida Expects $5.4B Revenue Shortfall Over Next 2 Years

The wave in question will slide through South Florida this weekend and push into the Gulf of Mexico next week. The system has a medium chance of development, but if it does it will develop well west of us. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

Rain chances will dip a bit next week, but 40-50% of us could still see showers and storms each day. Highs will range from the upper 80s to about 90.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us