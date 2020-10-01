Tropical Waves Not Forecast to Threaten South Florida: NHC

Forecasters are watching two tropical waves in the Caribbean that do not pose a risk to South Florida, but could bring wet weather to areas such as Cuba and Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has given a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days currently in the western Caribbean, which is forecast to move to the west-northwest slowly and could become a tropical depression by this weekend.

The United States is not at risk at this time, but countries such as Belize and Cuba as well as the Yucatan Peninsula are advised to monitor the progress of that area.

A second tropical wave located hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 20 percent chance of development in the next five days while currently producing widespread shower activities around it, with forecasters not anticipating development into a major storm.

If the waves do become named, they would become Gamma and Delta with the 2020 hurricane season not scheduled to end until November 30th.