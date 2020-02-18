Trump Commutes Prison Sentence of South Florida Woman Serving Time for Medicare Fraud Scheme

President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the prison sentence of a South Florida woman who is serving time for her role in a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme back in 2011.

Judith Negron, now 48, was found guilty of numerous felony counts including health care fraud and money laundering as one of the owners of mental health care company American Therapeutic Corporation. She was also ordered to pay over $87 million in restitution.

A statement from the White House says Negron served eight years of her 35-year sentence, with a warden saying she has "always shown herself to be a model inmate who works extremely well with others and has established a good working relationship with staff and inmates."

Criminal justice reform advocate Alice Johnson, whose life sentence for a first-time drug offense was commuted thanks in part to the efforts of Kim Kardashian, was one of the many who supported Negron's clemency. Negron's attorney, Barry Wax, told NBC 6 that Johnson was in the same prison as Negron and asked Trump personally to do something for her.

"This is one of the few cases that actually keeps me up at night," Wax said. "Even 10 years later, I wake up in the middle of the night and I think about Judith Negron and where she is and how her life is going. I know she is a strong woman, but I’ve been praying for 10 years for this day to come, and it’s finally here."

In a Change.org petition, Negron says she takes full responsibility for her involvement in the scheme but is begging for clemency for the sake of her two sons.

Negron, along with two other owners and executives with American Therapeutic Corporation, was arrested in October 2010 in the scheme that prosecutors said billed Medicare for mental health treatments that patients didn't need. Prosecutors said dating back to 2002, Negron and fellow owners Lawrence S. Duran and Marianella Valera paid bribes and kickbacks to owners and operators of assisted living facilities and halfway houses and to patient brokers in exchange for delivering ineligible patients to their facilities.

Negron was one of the four people Trump granted commutations to, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He also granted full pardons to seven people, including former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik and financier Michael Milken.