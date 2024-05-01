Florida Keys

Canadian man found unconscious while spearfishing off Key West dies

Pieter Lodewikus Botha, 28, was from Alberta, officials said

By NBC6

A Canadian man who was found unconscious while free-diving off Key West Tuesday has died, officials said.

Pieter Lodewikus Botha, 28, was spearfishing with others from a private vessel near the Western Dry Rocks area at around 4 p.m. when he was found unresponsive on the sea floor, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Botha, from Alberta, Canada, was taken to the Opal Key West Resort & Marina to waiting paramedics.

He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Foul play is not believed to be a factor in his death, officials said.

