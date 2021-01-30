miami shooting

Two Adults Shot, One Child Grazed by Bullet in West Little River: Police

Two adults were shot and one child was grazed by a bullet during an incident in West Little River, police confirmed Saturday.

The incident was reported on the corner of Northwest 95th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said a male suffering from a gun shot wound was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A 7-year-old child was grazed by a bullet and released on the scene. Another male adult arrived on his own to a local hospital, also suffering from an apparent gun shot wound, and is in stable condition.

No other information was immediately known. The identities of the victims have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

