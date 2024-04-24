Hialeah

Two dead and two injured after violent crash in Hialeah

Three cars were involved in the accident, one of them was a parked vehicle that was unoccupied, police said

A violent crash in Hialeah, involving three vehicles, left two dead and two injured Tuesday night.

The traffic accident occurred at ​​483 SE 5th Street in Hialeah.

Three cars were involved in the accident, one of them was a parked vehicle that was unoccupied, Hialeah police said.

According to the report, two people died at the scene, while one injured person was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital and another was transported by ground ambulance.

Police said they are investigating the causes and circumstances under which this violent crash occurred.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

